Judi Dench Accidentally FaceTimed Someone NAKED For Their Birthday! OMG!

Judi Dench knows how to deliver one hell of a birthday message!

On Wednesday’s episode of BBC Radio 2‘s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the iconic actress revealed her struggle with technology that left her bare naked in the sight of two of her friends! While speaking to host Zoe Ball, the 88-year-old confessed that one day when her daughter Finty Williams reminded her of a friend’s birthday, it led to one of the most memorable FaceTime calls of her life:

“Fint rang me one morning… and said, ‘It’s Chris Logan‘s birthday and he’s having a walk with Ben Whishaw in Regent’s Park… please wish him happy birthday?'”

While prepping to get in the bath, Judi said she got out her phone to send the actor a birthday message — but midway through typing the text she realized she made a HUGE mistake:

“So I picked up my phone… and I said, ‘Chris… Happy Happy’… and I just saw these two people turn and go shocked! Well… it was FaceTiming them… I don’t know about FaceTime… poor Chris… happy birthday!”

OMG!

Chris and Ben went out for a casual walk in the park, only to get a super explicit FaceTime from the Shakespeare In Love star! We bet that’s the last thing they were expecting when they answered that call. LOLz!

Jokingly, Zoe chimed in:

“What a birthday message… you can’t top that though can you!”

You really can’t top it. What a happy birthday for Chris indeed! Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

