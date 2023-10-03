Katharine McPhee Accidentally Baked Her Son’s iPad In The Oven While Making Dinner -- Oops!

Katharine McPhee is serving… an iPad for dinner?!

While attempting to cook a meal on Monday, the 38-year-old singer made a huge mistake and accidentally baked her 2-year-old son Rennie’s device in the oven after putting it there “to hide it” since “he kept asking for it.” Oh no!

In a video of the discovery, Katharine and a friend said they both noticed “something smelled funny” but initially thought it was just the chicken in the oven. But when the American Idol alum opened the oven to check out what was going on, she soon saw she left the iPad inside! Putting on oven mitts, Katharine removed the item from the oven and commented on how “it smells really bad” before moving to seemingly dispose of it. She wrote over the clip:

“Just over here cooking iPads. I tried to hide it and forgot it was in there while hearing [sic] up the oven for my chicken special. Poor Rennie saying ‘Help me Mommy.’”

What a relatable and funny mom moment! See the post (below):

Thankfully, she caught it before anything disastrous happened — well, besides the fact that Rennie’s iPad is now burnt and ruined!

Of course, it’s already been a rough few weeks for the Foster family as they’ve been mourning the loss of their nanny, Yadira Calito. As we previously reported, an 84-year-old woman drove her car into a Toyota dealership in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles and fatally struck the nanny. It definitely has been a tough time for Katharine and her loved ones, so no one can blame her for the little slip up. Ugh!

