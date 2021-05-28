Leonardo DiCaprio 'Not Good In Bed'?! Julianne Hough's Niece Dishes The Dirt!

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s most notorious Lotharios. When he was still a rising star, he and his other young actor friends — including Lukas Haas, Kevin Connolly (E from Entourage), and future Spider-Man Tobey Maguire even labeled themselves the “P***y Posse.”

And things haven’t changed too much for Leo; even as he became a serious actor and a bonafide champion of the environment, the deck of his yacht has remained a veritable revolving door of up-and-coming models for years. Well, up-and-something models anyway. Maybe not so much that last part, at least according to the latest rumor.

Related: Emma Stone Adorably Opens Up About Her Childhood Crush On Leo!

One would think after all that experience, Leo would be one of the world’s great lovers, but apparently Julianne Hough wasn’t impressed! At least, not according to her niece Star Wise, who decided to spill her aunt’s not-so-hot tea in a TikTok video that has since been widely reported by media outlets both major and obscure (sorry, Leo).

The 16-year-old TikToker become something of a social media celeb in her own right, garnering over 86k followers and over 7 million views on the platform already with her funny videos:

As you can see, her vids have nothing to do with drafting off of Julianne or Derek Hough‘s celebrity, she doesn’t ever really mention her famous fam. But while participating in a challenge that asked relatives of famous celebs to dish some dirt, the social media personality said:

“My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio. Apparently, he’s not good in bed, though.”

Whoa, WHUT??

She’s saying the Dancing with the Stars alum told her Leo is bad in bed?? What a heartbreaker!

Could this be true? Or is she just a harsh judge?? We’re sure DWTS fans have their own opinions on that matter…

Well, as far as whether Julianne slept with Leo, that actually is an old rumor from back in the day, one Star may have just confirmed.

In a 2013 article in Star magazine (no relation, LOLz!), Leo was said to have been super into Jules when they met at Coachella, getting “cozy” in public. A witness told the outlet:

“They flirted up a storm. They were putting their hands all over each other. At one point he whispered something in her ear and gave her a quick kiss on the cheek. They were so into each other, they ignored everyone else around them.”

Did this really go down? Did Leo, well, not do that?? We LOVE the idea of Julianne Hough giving her niece the good goss at Thanksgiving dinner, but we obviously have no way of knowing if this was legit.

Do YOU think DiCaprio is good in bed??

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Paramount Pictures/YouTube.]