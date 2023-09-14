Awww! Justin Bieber Delivers Adorable Five-Year Anniversary Message For Wife Hailey -- Look!

Justin Bieber is celebrating his amazing wife!

Late on Wednesday night, the pop star took to Instagram to honor the life he’s had with his wife Hailey Bieber, and reflect on their amazing time together. It’s hard to believe, but this is their FIFTH ANNIVERSARY of marriage! Where does the time go?! Jeez, we’re getting old… LOLz!!!

Jokes aside, the Canadian crooner’s words were very sweet. Along with a carousel of pictures of the two of them together, the 29-year-old pop star wrote:

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Then, in ALL CAPS, he concluded:

“HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

And that was that!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

So wonderful!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram]