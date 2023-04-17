Justin Bieber Sparks Fan Concern Following Viral Video Of Hailey Comforting Him At Coachella

Justin Bieber was looking a little worse for wear at Coachella.

The Peaches singer sparked fan concern on social media over the weekend after he was spotted looking a bit worn out at the Indio, California music festival. In a now-viral Twitter video, the 29-year-old can be seen hanging over a barricade in an oversized hoodie while watching Kid Laroi perform on the second night of the multi-week concert. However, right by his side was loving wife Hailey Bieber, who delicately comforted her man with gentle back rubs as he worked through whatever he was feeling in the moment.

But that didn’t stop her from enjoying the show! As she massaged the STAY singer, Hailey, who can be seen in a cropped white tank, oversized jeans, and a black baseball cap, took in the moment as she gazed around the set. See the video AND her ‘fit (below):

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hJDRhAudur — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

As soon as the video made it to social media, worried fans quickly began chiming in to check up on the Biebs — and propose their own theories for his downcast demeanor:

“He doesn’t want be there you can tell he has very bad anxiety being places to [sic] long” “Probably overheated! Just a thought…” “Sis… the kid just wanna go home” “his tummy hurts” “perhaps he just a lil sleepy” “He just like me frfr”

Other fans couldn’t help but comment on the married couple’s sweet dynamic:

“Really adore their relationship, they’re so gentle and lovin’, especially Hailey. He’s definitely blessed” “He is like me I swear I get sensory overloaded and need a minute. I need a man who cares for me and treats me with this patience omg I love Hailey sweet girl”

However, his low-vibrational energy didn’t last long, as the Baby singer was seen in a follow up video dancing around, playing the air guitar, and giving knuckle bumps to fans as he sported a baseball cap, hood, and blue sunglasses. See (below):

Justin Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hMSq7y3QLu — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Some fans suggested that the singer may have possibly been “rolling” on ecstasy, as many have been known to do at the music festival:

“he was obviously rolling and needed a break lol…..everyone makes something out of nothing” “i know a roll break when i see one”

We don’t know about that… But we’re glad he cheered up and got a second wind!

As for the star’s health, we reported back in February that he canceled the remainder of his Justice tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome last summer.

Poor Biebs! We’re glad he got through whatever he was feeling over the weekend — big thanks to Mrs. Bieber! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

