Justin & Hailey Bieber Have Been Talking About Starting A Family Forever -- Here's What They've Had To Say!

It’s a surprise Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are having a baby, but also… not? The couple have been talking about wanting babies for a long time, and they’ve only gotten more and more serious with their baby talk over the years!

While the singer and model have laughed off rumors, it seemed it was only a matter of time before one of the rumors was spot on!

For those who haven’t been following the Biebers, ch-ch-check out all the times they’ve gone gaga for babies (below)!

“Certain Sentimental Things”

Only a month after tying the knot to the singer, Mrs. Bieber opened up in the October 2018 issue of Harper’s Bazaar about the possibility of having kids. Speaking on saving room for tattoos in the future, she spilled:

“I want more. But I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before … I get there.”

“The Next Phase of Life”

In a November 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, Hailey said she’s excited about “looking forward” to starting a family with Justin in the future:

“I think to have a family, to have kids. I’m not in a rush, there’s no babies anytime soon, but that’s definitely what I think the next phase of life will be, and I’m excited about it.”

She continued about how many she’d like, seeing as she’s already an animal parent:

“I’m going to start with one because I have zero now and I’m going to see how that goes. I definitely want more than one, but you never know how hard it is until you’re a parent. And I’m only an animal parent at this point, so I will see when I have my first child.”

In following interviews with the glossy, the 23-year-old elaborated:

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

“Can’t Wait To Be A Mom”

Back in January 2019, an Us Weekly source shared the couple are very ready for this next step in their relationship:

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together. Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

“The Father I Want TO Be”

In a March 25, 2019 post, Justin took to his Instagram with a message for his fans about mental health.

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

His message continued:

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. ? but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).”

April Fools!

For a short period of time, the pop star had fans convinced he and his supermodel wife were expecting their first child together after posting a pic to Instagram of a sonogram with no caption last April Fools:

Uh, hello!! We’d be pretty convinced, too!

Even later that day, he also uploaded a series of pics of Hailey at the doctor’s office. You know, to fully drive the point home:

Well, as it turned out… it was all a lie! An April Fools lie! As you can imagine, the Biebs received plenty of backlash following his little joke. Except, it didn’t really sound like he cared. Following up on the social media platform, he wrote in the caption of a post:

“There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly”

It was more than just a prank though! By August of that same year, it seemed like Justin had baby Bieber fever. Taking to Instagram with a pic of himself and Hailey shot at Disney World, he penned:

“Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld”

Love his clarification at the timing. LOLz!

“Baby Fever”

The model’s comment on a July 2019 post by Kylie Jenner of daughter Stormi Webster had followers convinced she and Justin were getting ready to start a family of their own.

Hailey gushed over the tiny tot, writing:

“Please stop giving me the most baby fever ? she’s the sweetest”

When it was speculated a “baby Bieber” was on “the horizon,” she shut down the rumors quickly:

“Just admiring my friend’s beautiful daughter. Doesn’t mean I’m having babies anytime soon!”

Sure, Jan!

“Babies”

To celebrate his wifey’s birthday on November 22, 2019, the Biebs paid tribute to their relationship, and wanting to have kids as the next step of their relationship. Posting pics from their second nuptials, he wrote:

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way ???? next season BABIES”

“In Due Time”

During an interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe for Beats1 published on February 15, 2020, Justin shared more about having kids in the future. He explained:

“I want to start my own family, in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

The Changes artist further divulged about the kind of father he wants to be:

“I’m a Jesus follower and I just want to be led by … When you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit. So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit.”

And of course, money helps! Speaking about going on tour in the upcoming future:

“We’ve established so much and figured out what’s not important and what is important. Money’s gonna come — it’s great, and I’m gonna be able to provide a really amazing life for my family, which is incredible.”

“It’s Up To Hailey”

During his March 2, 2020, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the “Burning Questions” segment, Justin was asked by the daytime TV host about how many kids he and Hailey would like to have.

Because of course, everyone seems to want to know just how much the Biebers will be expanding their brood past fur children! The singer thoughtfully replied:

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body.”

“She’s Just Not Ready Yet”

Ellen wasn’t giving up on the baby talk! Months later, in December 20202, the host directly asked Justin once again:

“How many kids are you going to have and when?”

He yet again said it’s up to Hailey as its her body at the end of the day — though mentioned he wants “a little tribe” for them:

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do … I think she wants to have a few.”

That answer didn’t seem good enough for Ellen, though. When the host asked what the “hold up” was, Justin replied:

“Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think…she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

“Hopefully We Squish Out A Nugget”

By 2021, Justin was more than ready to start a family with Hailey! In his documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, he confessed to wanting to “start trying” to have kids that year:

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget.”

However, Hailey wasn’t on board with the timeline quite yet! She commented:

“We shall see.”

“Biggest piece of Advice?”

Although Hailey wasn’t ready for kids yet at this time, she got a head start on obtaining some valuable advice about motherhood! On an episode of her Who’s in My Bathroom? series on YouTube in 2021, she asked Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for tips — since she wanted “kids one day” and knows “zero about being a mom.” Rosie’s advice? The Victoria’s Secret model pointed out that “being easy on yourself” is one of the most important things to remember as a parent:

“It’s full-on, and it’s a juggle. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom, whether you’re a working mom, it’s a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that’s just from my own personal experience. In general, follow your instincts, don’t listen too much about what other people say, don’t listen too much to the advice.”

Rosie then joked she feels “really lucky I can call my mom on my bathroom floor, sobbing” before adding:

“You lean into your grandmother’s, your mother’s advice, older women around you that have been through it. The amount of, like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I’d experienced, and it is really just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers.”

Take notes, Hailey!

“Ideally in the next couple of years we would try”

In an interview with the WSJ Magazine in 2022, Hailey gave a definitive timeline on when she and Justin would begin trying for kids. And obviously, she wasn’t ready to start that year! She said:

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think. There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

Yes, gurl! Plus, the Rhode Skin founder knew she had plenty of time before that chapter in her life. She was only 25 years old at the time! She’s still so young! Hailey continued:

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

“I want Kids So Bad, But”…

It’s no secret Hailey very much wanted a child with Justin. However, she told The Sunday Times in May 2023 that she gets “scared” about welcoming a little one into the world. Why? She’s afraid of what the public would say about their kid, given how famous both she and Justin are. Hailey explained:

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Oof… We agree though, the most important thing is they’re loved and safe!

“The Internet Will Be The Last To Know”

Over the years, Hailey has faced pregnancy rumors several times. While talking with GQ Hype in October 2023, she opened up about how the speculation has affected her. She said:

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before. There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a shit.’”

The model then made it crystal clear that when she’s pregnant, she will pull a Kylie Jenner and keep it a secret for as long as possible! As she stated:

“When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

Well, she kinda nailed it! Based on the timeline we have now, it seems she got pregnant just a few weeks later and the internet didn’t find out for another SIX MONTHS! So good job!

While Hailey previously wanted to raise her kids out of the spotlight, she did finally concede in this interview that it’s “probably totally unavoidable”:

“That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure. Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18. It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet. I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.”

So true! Despite all of her nerves, Hailey shared that motherhood “is something that I look forward to.”

“It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes. And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f**ing care. Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that.”

Well, it looks like their time has finally come — and we all know now! Congrats to the young parents!

