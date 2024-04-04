Justin & Hailey Bieber Insider Claims They Are 'Very, Very Happy' Despite Persistent Rumors -- You Buying It??

Insiders are speaking out and trying desperately to quell persistent rumors about supposed marriage troubles between Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

As we’ve been reporting, the duo has come under fire from nosy and loud social media users lately. Rumors online and in insider reports alike have suggested trouble in paradise for the duo. But now, a new source is pushing back HARD on those worries!

On Wednesday night, this nascent source told People that things are perfectly perfect and incredibly ideal in Jailey’s world. They claimed:

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy.”

Well… OK then. Not just one “very” but two! Huh. Could they be overcompensating a bit with that? Or is the couple really that happy? Honestly, we certainly hope so!

But to tell you the truth, it makes us a little curious — if only because it’s not just internet gossip driving the narrative here. As you’ll recall, Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin publicly shared (and then scrapped) a faith-based post last month begging for the public to pray for the couple. Then, his 27-year-old daughter popped up on her Instagram Stories a week after that and viciously slammed “stories and constant blind items” circulating on TikTok that are supposedly “wrong” and “always false” and “made out of thin air.” So, regardless of how correct this new source’s claim is (or isn’t), divorce chatter is definitely making its way back to Hailey and Justin.

What do U think of this insider’s latest comment here, y’all? Do you buy that the couple is “very, very happy”? Or nah?? Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

