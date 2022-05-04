Justin Bieber Reveals He Had An 'Emotional Breakdown' After Marrying Hailey

They say the first year of marriage is the hardest.

Justin Bieber has evolved into one of the most prominent “wife guys” in Hollywood, but he and Hailey Bieber have always been honest about their marriage. They’ve dealt with emotional issues and health struggles and everything in between, and now the young couple are able to dispense their wisdom to the masses.

In conversation with Apple Music‘s Ebro Darden, the pop star admitted the early days were the most difficult. He shared:

“It’s a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t. It just kind of was a reflection of like, ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite man.'”

Justin reflected:

“You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Of course, the Holy artist navigated his struggles through religion. He explained:

“But for me, obviously I’ve been so just very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself. Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.”

The Grammy winner — who at one time was rumored to be studying to be a minister — shared:

“I think that that’s ultimately what’s going to encourage the people of the world of like, it’s discouraging out here sometimes, life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up. But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we’re going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves. And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man.”

It seems like Justin is in a really healthy, balanced place these days, so if his faith has helped him get there, more power to him. We also have to commend this couple for making it through the “dark” times and remaining committed to each other. If they got through those rough early days, surely they can get through anything!

[Image via Sirius XM/Hailey Bieber/YouTube]