Hailey Bieber Admits Helping Justin Through Sobriety Journey Sent Her Back To 'Some Dark Spaces'

Hailey Bieber has proven time and time again that she will stand by her husband Justin Bieber’s side no matter what — but that doesn’t mean her loyalty has always come easily.

In a new episode of the Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast released Wednesday, the model opened up about how challenging it was to navigate her pop star hubby’s sobriety journey amid her own family struggles.

Reflecting on her father Stephen Baldwin’s past with addiction, the 24-year-old revealed that she “always appreciated” how honest and “open” he was for her sake, explaining:

“He was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and why that comes out.”

Impacted by this intense awareness of substance abuse, Hailey ultimately was “never somebody who struggled with any substances,” adding:

“I was so aware of it because of my dad. He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was, like, I’m never trying it because I was so scared that if I tried it one time it might lead into something else.”

So, you can imagine how triggering and challenging it was for her to fall in love with someone already in a “dark” place. Opening up about the early stages of her relationship with the Peaches crooner, Hailey shared:

“When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too. Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”

To maintain their romantic relationship, the couple had to put in the work and always communicate their feelings when situations would arise along Justin’s sobriety journey. While trying to help the Canadian get sober, Hailey recalled:

“Being like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [talking to Justin], ‘Are you okay to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not okay for you and it was a dark time for you.’ But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”

In the past year, Justin has gotten especially candid about his drug addiction, even revealing that at his lowest point, security had to “check his pulse to make sure he was still alive.” In a mental health-focused episode of the documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons, the Grammy winner also revealed that he first got hooked to weed as a 13-year-old, which quickly escalated to more dangerous substances. Wow…

Even after marrying the fashionista in September 2018, shortly after they got back together earlier in the year, Justin was still in a dark place struggling with mental health issues. With the support of his wife, he committed to making life-altering changes, telling Chelsea and Judah Smith on their podcast In Good Faith earlier this month:

“I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone. I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy.”

Witnessing this struggle first hard was a tough task for Hailey, who expressed:

“I remember I called [my mom, Kennya Baldwin] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.’ And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you. But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

That’s the embodiment of “in sickness and in health” right there! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

