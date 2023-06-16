Justin Theroux Shows Support For Johnny Depp With Bizarre Trial T-Shirt!

Wait, what’s that?! Justin Theroux just stepped out in a very inneresting t-shirt!

Jennifer Aniston‘s ex-husband was spotted in London on Thursday wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt, seemingly showing his support for Johnny Depp after his defamation trial! How do we know?

Well, the graphic on the tee was of Kate Moss with her hand raised as she took an oath ahead of giving her testimony on video during Depp’s heated court battle against Amber Heard. Seriously! Take a look:

Justin Theroux appears to support Johnny Depp in tank with Kate Moss trial photo https://t.co/aKjn6C8jty pic.twitter.com/DaKxbkM5jR — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2023

Huh…

What a niche t-shirt! Did he make it himself?? LOLz!

What does it mean? Well, as we covered at the time, Kate denied Amber’s claims that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, whom she’d briefly dated, pushed her down a flight of stairs. She said during video testimony from her home in England:

“He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”

Kate was defending Johnny from claims of abuse — so by rocking the shirt, Justin seems to be making it clear he believes Johnny was innocent. That said, it’s not too surprising considering his ex-wife and Friends alum Aniston has also been publicly supportive of the embattled star, even liking his Instagram post after the jury gave its verdict. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

