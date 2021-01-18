Justin Timberlake Confirms The Arrival Of Baby No. 2 With Jessica Biel AND Reveals The Kid's Name!

Life is great for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! And they no longer have to be so secretive about it!

We already know they’ve welcomed their second child, in part thanks to a July report from fellow crooner Brian McKnight followed up by a September tease by *NSYNC boy band member Lance Bass. But now, we’re finally learning all about the adorable little boy, this time from Justin himself!

The pop star — who turns 40 years old (!) on the final day of January, BTW — made a virtual appearance for Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show from a big comfy chair in the privacy of his home. But before he could get to anything else (birthday talk included), host Ellen DeGeneres had to ask the big question we all want to know about: what’s up with the new baby?!

For one, Justin was more than content to drop the kid’s name, along with a little bit of insider info (below):

“His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Awww! And the Memphis-born singer went on from there, too!

When asked by the famous TV host what it was like to now have two children at home, including 5-year-old big bro Silas, the Cry Me A River performer quipped about parenting with Jessica:

“We don’t see each other anymore. It’s a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, ‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one!'”

Ha!

Just don’t get outnumbered and have a third child… then you’re really going to be in trouble! LOLz!

Speaking of Silas, though, it sure sounds like the older brother is taking the newcomer in stride. Well, for now, at least. But to hear the Social Network star tell it, the big bro seems to be excited about his new role as lookout and chief protector of the newborn baby:

“Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

OMG! That’s so cute! Our hearts…

You can watch the entire clip with Justin’s baby name reveal and more, all from Monday’s appearance on Ellen, right here:

Love that!

And there’s more!

Even though he’s not super excited about it, the former Mickey Mouse Club child star nevertheless proved he’s a good sport in a second segment by celebrating the big 4-0 that’s soon coming into his life:

Ha!! Hey, as Justin himself notes in that video clip, getting older and turning 40 is FAR better than the alternative, right?! What do U think about all this good baby news, Perezcious readers?! Is this great or what?? Sound OFF with your reaction to the newborn boy in Justin and Jessica’s life down in the comments (below)!

