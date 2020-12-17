Justin Timberlake's Palmer Trailer Finally Shows Chemistry With Co-Star After Infamous Hand-Holding Scandal!

Well, talk about a movie with a reputation that precedes it!

The trailer for Justin Timberlake‘s new film Palmer dropped on Thursday. The unfortunately named drama was the movie JT was making when he got into an entanglement with his co-star.

To refresh your memory, Justin was filming last November in New Orleans, far from his wife, Jessica Biel, and their children. While hanging out after work hours with actress Alisha Wainwright, the Sexyback singer was photographed getting way too close to the young woman for a married man. The most they were seen doing was holding hands, but it was very intimate-looking contact that naturally implied more was going on. (And our informal reader poll told us y’all agree the hand holding by itself is enough to be considered cheating!) It took forever but JT eventually came clean (kinda), addressing the scandal in a public apology letter:

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Well, now over a year later we finally have our first look at the onscreen drama — that frankly doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of holding a candle to the behind-the-scenes kerfuffle.

So what is the movie about anyway?

Justin plays a tough ex-con who gets out of prison in a small town — and quickly finds himself all alone caring for a little boy whose mother has disappeared. The child, a little boy named Sam, wears a dress and a tiara and plays with dolls — something the tough former jock Eddie Palmer is unable to even wrap his head around. But the adorable kid teaches him how to be vulnerable again, just as he meets a kind and lovely woman named Maggie, played by Wainwright.

The whole thing seems like a cute, heartwarming modern family story of redemption and acceptance. In other words, it couldn’t be further from the sex scandal that embedded its name into our brains last year.

Take a look (below):

While this very much looks like a family film, we should point out it is still rated R — and per the rating contains “some sexual content/nudity.” So somewhere under all that indie drama, we may actually see some of the heat we’re so curious about.

[Image via AppleTV+/YouTube.]