Kailyn Lowry SUES Teen Mom 2 Co-Star Briana Dejesus For Defamation!

The feud between Kailyn Lowry and her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana Dejesus has reached a fever pitch!

According to E! News, Kailyn has taken the fight to the courtroom, officially filing a lawsuit against her longtime co-star for defamation! The lawsuit was recently submitted in Florida with the 29-year-old directly opposing claims Briana made about her personal life.

Via the outlet, the documents explained the defendant “asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.” Which, of course, Lowry is vehemently denying!

Related: Chelsea Houska Finally Admits The REAL Reason She Quit Teen Mom 2!

The Pride Over Pity author’s legal team insisted these comments are false and that they were stated “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm.” The accusation is that the Orlando, Florida native was just trying to earn herself some “media attention,” expressing:

“Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.”

We mean, this sounds like it could apply to half of the comments made on Teen Mom. But that doesn’t mean she’s wrong…

Furthermore, the Coffee Convos Podcast host’s team told E! News in a statement:

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court.”

The 27-year-old and MTV have remained silent on the topic so far, but a look at Briana’s Instagram Story suggests she could care less about the legal troubles headed her way.

So, what did she say to cause this fuss?

This lawsuit comes just after Thursday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, in which Kailyn was noticeably absent. Speaking to Celebuzz about this unexpected change on Friday, Briana said:

“Like the other women on the show — and Kail herself — I had absolutely no idea that Kail was going to be cut from the show tonight. However, as a cast member who takes pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story — the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between — I would be remiss to not address the situation.”

Here’s where the conversation allegedly became untrue, as Dejesus said:

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide. This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.”

As Perezcious readers will recall, the mother of four was arrested in late September after she allegedly punched her baby daddy “several times on the head and upper torso” upon discovering he had cut their son Lux’s hair without asking her opinion first.

She quickly denied these claims and filed for full custody of her little ones. She currently has sole custody of the couple’s kids Lux and Creed “despite pending allegations in Family Court,” according to her representative. Obviously, whatever went down between these co-parents was complicated and it remains a sticky situation. Doesn’t help that Briana is lending her voice to the chorus — as she continued to do on Thursday during an Instagram Live captured by a fan account (below):

In the video, the reality TV personality suggested the ongoing beef between her and Kailyn is leftover from her fling with Javi Marroquin (Lowry’s ex-husband), but that her sources for these domestic abuse claims are from “people that work in production,” noting:

“So now, here we go, fast forward to what’s going on right now. I got some information about Kail and why she wasn’t on tonight’s episode. I got true sources, true facts, from the people that work in production. I know the real story, I know what happened.”

If she was just referring to headlines she saw online, that might be a different case. Saying she knows the real story may be where she crossed a line.

Related: Spencer Pratt Calls The Hills Castmates ‘The Worst People Ever’! Ouch!

Denying the allegations point-blank, Kailyn’s team insisted in the legal documents:

“Lowry did not break into and enter the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother. Not did Ms. Lowry beat Mr. Lopez.”

Kailyn is requesting compensation for damages because of these comments as well as for attorney fees. She has also requested a trial by jury. Wow… Clearly, this mess is far from over. We wonder if the legal drama will also make its way onto the show…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Briana Dejesus/Instagram]