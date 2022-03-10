Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Weight Loss 3 Months After ‘Body-Shaming’ Gift From Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry is not letting her Teen Mom co-star Briana DeJesus‘s alleged “body-shaming” antics get in the way of her fitness journey!

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old reality star flaunted how much she has slimmed down over the past couple of months while posing for a video of herself in a gray, form-fitting, long-sleeved shirt. You can get a look for yourself (below):

Alongside a yes or no poll for her Instagram followers, she captioned the snap:

“I hate wearing color but I took the leap. How are we feeling about this top from Athleta?”

She hopped on Instagram Stories to show off even more of her figure again the following day, this time wearing a simple sports bra and high-waist black leggings. Kailyn also revealed that she planned on having breast reduction surgery “once this weight comes off.” Take a look at the photo (below):

Damn! Yes, gurl!

Her major weight loss comes amid her feud with nemesis Briana who allegedly body-shamed her by gifting her a treadmill for Christmas last year. It all started when Kailyn sued the television personality for defamation in June, claiming Briana had wrongly “asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Lopez said in court that he told Briana that his baby momma allegedly “punched [him] multiple times” for cutting their 4-year-old son Lux’s hair. Kailyn denied ever hurting him. According to The Sun, Briana’s lawyer Marc Randazza later asked that their upcoming court hearing be postponed from January 14, 2022, to January 19, 2022, due to scheduling conflicts. However, Kailyn and her attorney Nicole Haff refused to allow the switch since Briana allegedly sent the exercise machine as a “body-shaming” dig. Innerestingly enough, she thanked the 27-year-old for the gift! So what changed?!

In an email exchange obtained by The Sun, Nicole claimed that Briana messaged Kailyn on social media saying that she was sending her a “surprise” for the holidays, saying:

“The surprise was a treadmill. When read with the message, a reasonable reader would view it as your client calling my client overweight. If your client wants favors from my client, she should stop antagonizing her and perhaps issue an apology for the very statements she made which is the focus of this lawsuit.”

To which Marc responded that the treadmill would be “an awfully expensive thing to send to someone as an insult,” adding:

“If Ms. Lowry doesn’t want it, I could stand to lose a few pounds myself.”

In the end, the judge sided with Briana and canceled the hearing, with plans to reschedule it in the future. Kailyn probably wasn’t too thrilled about that minor loss!

Nevertheless, it is clear that the MTV personality is feeling more confident in her body based on the new IG pics. She had previously opened up about how she struggled with weight gain due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She expressed on her Coffee Convos podcast in March 2021:

“I got emotional about the weight gain aspect of it. I’m still in that overwhelmed state of mind. I can’t get a grip on changing my diet, because I don’t have an everyday routine. I am struggling. I’d be lying if I said I got the diagnosis and I started right away exactly what I needed to do, because I do know what I need to do. It’s not an issue of knowing what I need to do.”

Wishing Kailyn the best as she goes through her health journey — hopefully, it will continue without any more drama with Briana. Reactions to her transformation, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram, Briana DeJesus/Instagram]