Kansas City Chiefs DID Reach Out To Shooting Victims In Children's Hospital

The Kansas City Chiefs have been doing everything they can to be there for the victims who were injured at the Super Bowl parade.

Despite claims that the players aren’t doing enough to help the 22 victims of Wednesday’s shooting (which killed one person), the senior manager of media relations at Children’s Mercy, Lisa Augustine, has revealed that the team DID contact them already! In a press conference on Thursday, she shared:

“The Chiefs players have been extremely supportive, as well as the Chiefs organization. They have reached out to us and we’re managing that accordingly. We want to make sure that we’re focusing on our patients, and our kids and families first and our staff, and then we will have them help with that.”

See? We had no doubt the players would get involved and be there for the victims and their families!

As mentioned, there were nearly two dozen people hospitalized after the violence broke out, with 12 of them getting treated at Children’s Mercy. All but one were minors between the ages of 6 and 15. Wow.

Per the spokesperson, nine of the patients had suffered gunshot wounds with the others facing “incidental injury.” Only three of the victims remain in the hospital at this time — but they are all in stable condition and expected to make full recoveries. Such good news. The other remaining shooting victims were already discharged.

As mentioned, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, in particular, have faced backlash for continuing to celebrate their win hours after the horrific tragedy, but this proves they are ready and willing to help whenever they can.

Other players have also been outspoken about their efforts, including wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling who took to X (Twitter) asking for contact information of the families in hopes of offering a helping hand and getting them “stuff from the team to help with the recovery.” Love to see the athletes stepping up following this heartbreaking incident. We’re sure it’ll mean so much to the victims!

