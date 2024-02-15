Travis Kelce Speaks Out Following Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

Kansas City is still reeling following the shooting that took place there on Wednesday during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ parade celebrating their Super Bowl victory in their Missouri hometown.

As we’ve been reporting, more than 20 people were shot — with at least one killed — during a horrific melee that occurred near the very end of the parade. Police in Kansas City are still trying to get a handle on the shooter(s), their motives, and the timeline of events leading up to the tragedy. But now, Chiefs players are already speaking out.

On Thursday evening, tight end Travis Kelce took to X (Twitter) to relay a mournful message about the shooting. Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend kept it short and poignant, as you can see (below):

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

He’s not the only high-profile Chiefs player to speak on the tragedy. Hours before that, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes also took to X to relay an initial push for prayer regarding the awful event:

Praying for Kansas City… ???????????????????????? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

As we previously reported, all Chiefs players, coaches, and team personnel were accounted for and confirmed unharmed in the tragedy. Still, it clearly affected them just as it has affected everyone else there. Nobody should die or face serious, life-changing wounds while celebrating something as fun and light as a Super Bowl victory for their community.

We continue to send our condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed, as well as those wounded who must now recover and rebuild their lives.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

