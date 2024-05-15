OMG! That Chiefs Star Telling Women To Be Homemakers?! His Mom Is A PHYSICIST!

After listening to Harrison Butker’s absolutely disgusting graduation speech, you’d think he didn’t grow up around any career-focused women… But try again!

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker gave the commencement address for the 2024 class of graduates at Benedictine College in Kansas. Only, instead of encouraging the whole group of young and accomplished graduates to reach for the stars, he only really celebrated the straight men, while condemning the LGBTQ+ community and pretty much telling women they belong at the house with kids. No, literally… He said:

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

He then used his wife Isabelle as a testament to that, adding that “her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Related: Sophie Turner Considered Abortion While Pregnant With Joe Jonas’ Baby — Here’s Why!

We really, REALLY wish we were joking, but we’re not. He even used a Taylor Swift quote to try and further his points as if she’d agree…. You can watch his full speech if you dare (below):

So what went wrong in his life to breed that sort of mentality?? Is HIS mom a homemaker who his dad constantly spoke down to? Did she walk out on him? Betray him somehow to leave him with such an open wound?? Well, as it turns out, she’s actually an EXTREMELY accomplished physicist!

According to her LinkedIn, Harrison’s mother, Elizabeth Keller Butker, has been working as a Medical Physicist in the Department of Radiation at Emory University in Georgia since 1988. She graduated from Smith College in 1985 with a BA in Chemistry, and then completed her MS in Medical Physics in 1988 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. A 2020 Emory Winship Cancer Institute article noted that Elizabeth specializes in brachytherapy and Gamma Knife medical physics care. See HERE.

How’s THAT for an accomplished woman, Harrison?? We wonder how SHE feels about her son’s remarks about women. If we were to guess, probably not great! We mean, WTF!

So yeah all this nonsense is apparently just a result of being red-pilled by the idiotic culture war being waged by right-wing nuts right now. In other words, it sounds like he’s listening to too many conservative men about what women should be doing!

[Images via Benedictine College/YouTube & Elizabeth Keller Butker/Facebook]