Sophie Turner Reveals She Considered Abortion While Pregnant With Joe Jonas' Child -- Here's Why!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas almost weren’t parents!

The Game of Thrones actress got super candid about her family life and eventual divorce from the Jonas Brothers star in her new cover story with British Vogue out on Wednesday.

While the pair are currently struggling through a messy divorce and custody battle, they almost never had children to worry about in the first place. Apparently, when the Do Revenge alum got pregnant with their first child, she considered terminating the pregnancy!

The 28-year-old explained to the outlet she had just arrived at retreat in Bali when she discovered she was knocked up. And right from the start, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to have the child. She recalled:

“Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week. Thankfully there were therapists there to help me talk things through.”

So important to have support! And eventually she sought it from the father…

When Sophie returned from the trip, the then-24-year-old finally told Joe — in dramatic fashion:

“I told my husband when I got back. I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’ When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her.”

Aw!

And so she welcomed Willa into the world and never looked back. Two years later, the couple went on to welcome their second daughter Delphine, so motherhood was definitely meant to be! Sophie mused:

“Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other. They’re so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life.”

Unfortunately, family life has gotten way more complicated amid Sophie and Joe’s divorce! As Perezcious readers know, they dramatically called things off last year and quickly got into a complicated legal battle over custody of the children. Addressing this, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix said:

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

After mediation meetings, the exes agreed to split the children’s time between England and New York City, but custody agreement talks are ongoing. At least things have seemingly calmed down a bit… For the sake of the kids…

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Sophie Turner/Instagram]