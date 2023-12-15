Feud Heating Up! Kanye West Goes After Nicki Minaj Onstage!

Kanye West heard Nicki Minaj’s refusal to let him release their long-awaited collaboration — and he’s not happy about it!!

In case you missed it, the 46-year-old rapper wanted to include the song New Body for his and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, Vultures, even though it leaked online three years ago. The problem? The two artists needed permission from their other collaborator Nicki. He asked her to clear the verse she wrote for the 5-year-old track on Thursday. And to ensure everyone knew Kanye was doing everything he could to make the release happen, he dropped a screenshot of the text message he sent on X (Twitter).

However, Nicki was not down for the plan! After years of begging him to officially release New Body, the 41-year-old hitmaker told fans on Instagram Live she felt “that train has left the station,” adding:

“No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

Not to mention, why should she risk her own music comeback by helping with his already controversial unreleased project amid his antisemitism backlash?! She owes him absolutely nothing.

However, Kanye doesn’t feel the same way! In fact, he does not appear to be handling the rejection well, based on new footage from his listening party rant in Las Vegas. Per a video from The Shade Room, he blasted Nicki! The Yeezy designer basically argued she owed him for her successful career due to their 2010 song Monster, saying:

“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for Monster. I supported her career. You understand what I’m saying? So I don’t know what it is.”

Seriously? Kanye then told fans he may delay the album altogether until the matter is cleared up — much to the disappointment of Ty:

“But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it out.”

However, Nicki doesn’t seem like she’s budging on the matter! And at this point, it’s been five years of trying and failing to get this tune out. So Kanye may want to either cut the verse or forget about the song entirely! Maybe it just wasn’t meant to be. See Kanye’s reaction (below):

Kanye West speaks on Nicki Minaj not clearing “New Body”: “I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for “Monster.” I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is.” pic.twitter.com/gIamSCBr36 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 15, 2023

At this time, Nicki hasn’t fired back at Kanye. But what are your thoughts on the drama, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below…

