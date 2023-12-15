North West Seen Holding Hands With Stepmom Bianca Censori As They Bond During Disneyland Trip With Kanye

If Kim Kardashian didn’t like Bianca Censori hanging with her kids earlier this week, she isn’t going to like this!

North West was seen having a blast at Disneyland with her dad Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori. Proving just how close the 10-year-old and stepmomma have gotten over the past year, they were actually holding hands throughout the theme park. So sweet!

TMZ sources revealed the threesome showed up to the Cali park on Thursday and were escorted through the place by a Disney tour guide and security. While Miss Westie’s been to the place a ton with The Kardashians star, it seems like the first time she’s shown up with the Yeezy architectural designer.

They were seen hand-in-hand as they headed to the Haunted Mansion, which has been transformed into a Nightmare Before Christmas theme, where they entered through the back as VIPs. Eyewitnesses aid North was happy as she chatted with Bianca while the rapper, in an all-black getup with eyes peeking out of a face covering, stayed quiet.

For the special occasion, the little girl wore baggy pants and a t-shirt while the model rocked one of her classic form-fitting outfits — only this time, it wasn’t see-through! Good! She knew not to show up to Disney in a NSFW ‘fit! Take a look:

After the Haunted Mansion, the family headed to Frontier Land. Innerestingly, they were able to lay low — especially compared to when the SKIMS founder is around! Seems like they had fun! And they had lots of celebrating to do after North got to premiere her musical debut this week at the listening party for Ye’s new project, Vultures.

