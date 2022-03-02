Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Are Hanging Out Now?!

The new Ex-Men! Ha!

Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, both of whom are currently on the outskirts of The KarJenner family, just got together for a night out on the town! In photos obtained by TMZ, the duo was spotted having a late-night dinner at The Setai Hotel in Miami at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday. They were also joined by a couple of women, but it’s unclear who.

They seemed to be having a pretty great time together — maybe commiserating about their issues with Kim and Khloé Kardashian??

Related: Scott Disick Has Unfollowed ALL Of The KarJenners On Instagram Following Hulu Series Snub!

Tuesday night was a particularly big night for the rapper since Wednesday morning there was a hearing in LA to finally finalize their divorce and get both exes their single status back. (Though as we’ve since learned, Ye didn’t even bother attending.)

Perhaps Kanye was looking for some pointers from Tristan on how to navigate life after getting dumped by a Kardashian?! The Chicago Bulls player has been slammed with controversy ever since it was revealed he cheated on Khloé yet again, this time resulting in the birth of a baby… again. While maybe neither would be the best person to ask for advice, we’re sure they had a lot to connect about!

To see the Kardashian exes together for yourself, ch-ch-check out the proof HERE! Thoughts?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Tristan Thompson/Instagram]