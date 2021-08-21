Kanye West Seemingly Responds To Drake’s New Diss Track With A Super Ominous Text?!

Kanye West and Drake’s longstanding feud has reached a whole new level!

The 34-year-old rapper recently aimed at West in his verse on the Trippie Redd song Betrayal, where he not only called the father of four “burnt out” but confirmed that they had beef. He rapped:

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s**t for me, it’s set in stone. Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.”

Now, it seems that Drake referred to the 44-year-old record producer constantly changing the release date for his upcoming album Donda. There have been whispers that the two are waiting for each other to drop their albums, so the other can serve them to fans on the same day. This would ultimately lead to a battle on the charts. But who knows!

One could also interpret the “Ye” in the phrase as “they” or “you” but since the God’s Plan hitmaker also references Kanye’s exact age, we are sticking with that Drake totally meant it as a diss! Take a listen for yourself (below):

Since then, Kanye has seemingly responded to the latest diss track by taking to Instagram to share a since-deleted screenshot of a text message he sent to eight people. There is a “D” contact in the chain, which we assume stands for Drake. The rapper also added Pusha T to the chain before hitting send. If you don’t recall, their feud started because Pusha revealed that Drake has a secret son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux in a different diss track. However, Kanye later apologized to the Degrassi alum in 2018, tweeting at the time:

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

However, it has also been confirmed by Pusha before that he did not find out from the former husband of Kim Kardashian but instead by Shebib. Anyways…

In the screenshot, Kanye apparently sent a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. He then said:

“I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd ass jock n***** as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

WTF, YE?! Talk about being incredibly menacing!

It is unclear as to why Drake decided to reignite their rift, but the drama obviously is far from over between these two! Thoughts on Kanye and Drake going head-to-head again? Let us know in the comments (below)!

