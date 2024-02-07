Kanye West Drops Music Video Starring Daughter North! Watch!

The moment has finally arrived! North West’s music video is here!

On Wednesday morning, Kanye West dropped the highly anticipated video for Talking / Once Again off his upcoming album Vultures… You know, the one his 10-year-old daughter excitedly showed fans the vision of last month — and the one Kim Kardashian showed up on the set of??

The production opens with close-up shots of Northie getting her hair braided and lip syncing the intro lyrics, “You don’t want no problems / You just talking.” She then shares the screen with her disgraced rapper dad — who flashes his mouth full of metal while the kid chants:

“​​It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie”

Ty Dolla $ign and Ye then come in with verses of their own. Watch the full thing (below):

Okay, so not exactly the Lamborghinis North hyped up, but she does have an undeniable presence. We guess that’s expected when your parents are KimYe! And no scandals yet! LOLz!

