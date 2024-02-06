Kanye West Puts Bianca Censori In Most Revealing Outfit Yet -- A Clear Raincoat & Nothing Else!

Ever since Kanye West and Bianca Censori got together, the 46-year-old rapper has continued to dress his wife in very unique and revealing looks. But the latest ensemble is the most extreme one yet!

While heading out to a music studio in Los Angeles on Monday with her husband, the architectural designer braved the rain in a clear raincoat, black knee-high boots — and nothing else! You read that right. No clothes, no undergarments, NOTHING!

Black lettering across the front of the poncho gave her a little coverage in her chest area, and the buttons made a very small part of it less transparent. However, you could clearly see she was naked underneath the jacket! She even had to use her phone to place it over her private part at times so that no one got even more of an NSFW shot.

As for what Kanye wore during the outing? As usual, he was far more covered up than the 29-year-old. The Yeezy designer sported an all-black outfit consisting of a beige poncho, pants, rain boots, and leather gloves. Kanye also paired the look with a black face mask covering his entire head. See the ensembles (below):

Bianca Censori puts everything on display in nothing but a clear raincoat with Kanye West https://t.co/5TptAdMjUJ pic.twitter.com/De1DVWRlOl — Page Six (@PageSix) February 6, 2024

Jeez…

Perezcious readers know that Kanye has some eyebrow-raising rules for Bianca, such as controlling what looks she steps out in each day. And clearly, he is trying to push those outfit boundaries to the max. Reactions to the ensemble? Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

