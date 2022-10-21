Balenciaga Parts Ways With Kanye West!

Balenciaga is going in another direction… far far away from controversy.

The major fashion house has officially parted ways with Kanye West. That rumor has been floating around for the last day or so, with fans wondering whether Ye’s recent string of disturbing anti-Semitic comments would have consequences. And on Friday morning, the brand’s parent company Kering officially confirmed they are no longer working with the rapper-designer in any capacity.

They released a very brief statement on the matter, telling WWD (below):

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

As the outlet noted, the parent company “did not elaborate further” on the brand’s decision to back away from the Chicago-born star.

Of course, Balenciaga has had a tight relationship with Ye, even collabing with him on a Gap collection, but also with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. But the real story — and the most serious aspect of this dismissal — comes on the heels of Ye’s increasingly erratic and damaging public statements.

It’s been a s**t show for the father of four as of late. Of course, he announced his intention to “go death con 3 on Jewish people” earlier this month. This week, he called Joe Biden the R-word on live TV while still continuing to stand by his anti-Semitic statements. There’s been a ton of troubling behavior in between, too.

No wonder his relationship with Balenciaga is dead in the water. Who cares if he has been seen at their PFW shows since at least waaaaay back in 2014 (seen in the inset, above)? Or most recently opened the brand’s latest Paris Fashion Week show?? Now, as WWD was first to note, images of the Jesus Walks rapper at their latest runway event have been removed from the company’s website. Balenciaga clearly doesn’t want to be associated with him anymore! Can’t blame ’em…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? We’ll have to wait and see how Kanye reacts to this — if he even does!

