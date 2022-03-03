Lala Kent Spilling DIRTY DEETS! Says Randall Emmett Hooked Up With 23-Year-Old Right After Their Child's Birth!

Lala Kent is going OFF on Randall Emmett — and what she has to say is pretty darn shocking!

For months, the Vanderpump Rules star has maintained her ex-fiancé cheated on her, and now she has some more deets to spill about those claims.

In a revealing Instagram comment shared under a post from blogger Tina Swithin, AKA “One Mom’s Battle,” Lala claimed the straight-to-video movie producer was hooking up with a 23-year-old THE VERY MONTH she gave birth to their now-11-month-old daughter Ocean! Wtf?!

Seeing that the mommy blogger had named the 50-year-old her “narcissist of the week,” Lala doubled down on those claims, writing:

“​​Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021- the month I gave birth. They ‘traveled’ together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand. I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing.”

The illusion she was living in faded once Randall’s actions began to make headlines — when he was captured with two unnamed ladies during an October getaway to Nashville last year, as she noted:

“After the pictures surfaced, I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return ocean to the home. But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house.”

OMG. That is concerning behavior!! It sounds like she was a prisoner to Emmett’s mood! His Bel Air mansion may have been a cushy joint, but if she wasn’t allowed to leave, she was still a prisoner! And after HE allegedly cheated on her! She continued:

“I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby.”

Sadly, even Lala leaving with their daughter last fall, ending a three-year engagement, wasn’t enough for Randall to get a reality check and change his ways. Apparently, the other woman practically moved in immediately after Lala left the household!!

“His new 23 year old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left.”

If that all wasn’t bad enough, Kent insisted there’s more to the story she’s yet to address, as well, suggesting:

“Sadly this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg. I was able to get out- but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system. Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho. It makes me sick that my sweet daughters face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work.”

So scary.

These days, Randall and Lala only communicate through a third-party app to arrange pick-up and drop-offs for visits with their daughter. Ocean is primarily staying with the Give Them Lala podcast host in her new place. Their battle for custody and child support has continued to make headlines since they first broke up — and is extending to more of Emmett’s exes as well. He just filed to lower his custody payments to ex-wife Ambyr Childers due to “great financial hardship,” according to legal docs obtained by Us Weekly. They share London, 11, and Rylee, 8. Wow.

In her IG Story, the Bravolebrity also shared a quote from Tina about narcissists, commenting:

“A narc will try to break your spirit. A lot of times they are successful. Let’s join together & shine brighter than ever once we cut them out of our lives.”

The blogger responded to Lala’s candid response with a message of support, saying:

“@lalakent it’s truly disgusting and playbook. And, you going through it in the media spotlight under scrutiny so it adds another layer. We are cheering you and your daughter on, now and always.”

The end of this relationship continues to be so dramatic and heartbreaking for those involved. We just hope these two can finalize their legal matters as fast as possible and move forward as co-parents for their kiddo.

But we know that Kent must be having a hard time as she processes these cheating allegations and whatever else she has yet to discuss publicly. Sounds like she’s really been through it. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

