Julia Fox Says She ‘Really Couldn’t Care’ About The ‘Attention’ She Gets From Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox could care less about all of the attention she has received ever since her romance with Kanye West started up.

While reflecting on how she has evolved since being an “attention seeker” in her youth on her podcast Forbidden Fruits Friday, the 31-year-old actress opened up about the constant press and claims that she is only dating the 44-year-old rapper “for money,” sharing:

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care. People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Hmm….

Instead of focusing on the negativity surrounding their relationship, Fox added that she only cares about creating art and “putting things into the world.” The Uncut Gems star quipped:

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Related: Julia Fox Walks Back ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Claims As She & Her Ex Celebrate Son’s Birthday Together

This is not the first time that Julia has touched on all of the headlines about their coupling. Previously, she made it clear on her podcast that what was going on between her and the Jesus Walks artist was not a PR stunt, saying:

“There’s always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a set up. I personally don’t… He was with a reality star for a really long time. I feel like he’s really open. He did say that he likes that I’m very expressive. I’m just living my f**king life, guys.”

As we’ve all witnessed, Julia has been very public about their budding romance with Kanye – even writing exclusive pieces for Interview magazine about their dates and offering details about their adventures on her podcast. She previously penned a diary-like article about their “instant connection” after first meeting on New Year’s Eve, gushing:

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

During her recent podcast episode, the momma of one also touched on another viral date night she had with Ye, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown again. She dished:

“There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed.”

It’s truly been a whirlwind time for Fox as of late. But even though she and the record producer may seem head over heels for each other, a source previously confessed to People that “he’s still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so.” Kanye may want to stop putting the KUWTK alum on blast then!

Thoughts on what she had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Will Alexander/WENN]