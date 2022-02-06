Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Accused Him ‘Of Putting A Hit Out On Her’!

The drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continues, with the 44-year-old rapper revealing some shocking claims about his estranged wife.

As you know, the former couple has been engaged in a public feud ever since the record producer voiced his disapproval of their 8-year-old daughter North having a TikTok account. And shortly after Ye posted some more scathing messages about the KUWTK alum, he took to Instagram once again, alleging that Kim accused him of placing a bounty on her head. Whoa, what!?!?! He wrote alongside a screenshot of him asking someone for Kim’s number:

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER.”

Related: Kris Jenner Is Trying To Be The ‘Peacemaker’ Amid Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Drama

Kanye then continues to detail how he was allegedly barred from Chicago’s birthday party and accused of being on drugs and stealing from the family:

“SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

FYI, Kim has not publicly come out accusing Kanye of putting a hit on her at this time. Take a look at the post (below):

When he initially posted the message, there was no response from the then-unidentified person. However, Kanye later posted that Apple Music‘s creative director Larry Jackson gave it to him.

And there is more…

Before penning this disturbing accusation, Ye posted screenshots of a text exchange between him and someone he said was one of the reality star’s cousins. The artist claimed the family member reached out to him about North’s social media account, saying she agreed with his stance on the matter. He also noted that the family keeps gaslighting and asking him for items, such as some Yeezy‘s for their children:

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION.”

Another point Kanye mentioned is the fact that he feels his late mother Donda ruined his relationship with his father, adding:

“MY DAD DIDNT HAVE MONEY OR A PIBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN.”

Wow… Check out the entire post (below):

Kim has not responded to the latest comments yet. However, the momma issued a statement on Friday asking Kanye to take this matter offline and handle things privately moving forward. She said at the time:

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only further causing pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Clearly, he refuses to listen. Reactions to the wild accusations Kanye made? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, WENN]