Kanye West Cheated On Kim Kardashian?! New Track On Donda Supposedly 'Testimony Of Everything He Did Wrong'

According to “multiple sources” who have “confirmed the meaning” of some of the most eye-opening lyrics off of Kanye West‘s newest album, Donda, the rapper allegedly cheated on then-wife Kim Kardashian after she welcomed the couple’s first two children — daughter North, 8, and son Saint, 5.

That, the sources allege, is what’s behind the inspiration for his new song Hurricane, which is featured prominently on the album.

According to one insider, who spoke to Page Six on Wednesday night about the the song, Hurricane is allegedly Yeezy’s own personal accounting for what went wrong between him and the A-list reality TV star. In a seeming confirmation, hours later, People published similar bombshell claims.

The insider alleged:

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

Hmmm… really???

At one point in the song, the 44-year-old Chicago native raps (below):

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

Obviously, that “new chick” reference and the line “still playin’ after two kids” are front-and-center in this instance. That first insider continued from there, alleging the obvious based on the lyrics:

“If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.”

Clearly, that’s quite a strong allegation…

The song takes things a step further, too, when the Jesus Walks rapper alludes to struggling with alcohol abuse while noting how he “never went home” to his family’s multi-million dollar mansion:

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it / Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?”

Whew.

A second insider backs up the first one’s alleged account of infidelity, while adding that “it wasn’t the straw that broke the camel’s back” from Kim’s perspective, considering she went on to have two more kids with the rapper — daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

Also, FWIW, that second source also claimed that the “new chick” referenced in that lyric (above) is not model Irina Shayk, to whom Kanye has more recently been linked. So who could it be, then?!

To be fair, Hurricane is far from the only track on Donda to appear to reference the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. On Lord I Need You, Yeezy sounds as though he’s calling Kim out for attending his infamous Donda listening parties over the last few weeks, rapping:

“Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me”

One way or another, it’s Kim always on the rapper’s brain! Of course, the duo — who started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014 — first announced they were splitting up at the very start of 2021, and in February, Kim officially filed for divorce.

That process had been going remarkably smoothly up until now, though it obviously remains to be seen if these allegations or any similar Donda fallout could have an effect on where the estranged couple goes from here… What do U make of these cheating claims, Perezcious readers?! How do U interpret some of these lyrics from the Donda album??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

