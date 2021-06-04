Watch The MOMENT Kim Kardashian Decides To Leave Kanye On KUWTK: 'I Feel Like A F**king Loser!'

Wow, we really thought we weren’t going to see this on KUWTK. Like, we thought we were expressly told we wouldn’t be seeing this!

But here we are, watching the moment Kim Kardashian decides to finally pull the trigger and file for divorce from Kanye West.

In the penultimate episode of the entire series, the sisters take a trip to Lake Tahoe, and Kim gets snippy over some cookies left out for them in the cabin.

Khloé Kardashian is quick to defend her big sis in a confessional, explaining:

“Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through. It’s not the cookies’ fault.”

NEVER blame cookies.

The show then surprises by showing a flashback of footage we’ve never been shown, a moment the cameras captured when Kim was wailing to her sisters about her marriage imploding. She screams:

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. I can’t. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids.”

Kim backtracks a bit and praises Kanye for his parenting, saying:

“And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

To which Kourtney points out:

“He still will be. He’ll be even better without you there.”

That sounds harsh, but Kourt would know about co-parenting.

Sadly, Kim spends half her time defending Kanye, as if she feels she has to, like tearing the family apart by moving several states away isn’t his fault. She laments:

“He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything. I can’t.”

Giving in to the talk of ending the marriage for good, she cries out:

“I feel like a f**king failure, that it’s like my third f**king marriage! Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser! But I can’t even think about that, like, I want to be happy.”

Even Kylie Jenner get teary-eyed at the painful moment. Wow.

This was all filmed some time in December, about two months before Kim officially filed for divorce. But damn if being in that room crying with her sisters wasn’t the moment she finally gave in and knew she had to do it.

See the powerful reality TV moment starting at about 1:47 (below)!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube.]