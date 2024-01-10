Kanye West SUED For Allegedly Attacking Fan Who Asked For Autograph!

Kanye West is facing legal trouble after allegedly punching a fan asking for an autograph two years ago!

The incident reportedly occurred in Downtown Los Angeles in 2022 when a video surfaced of the alleged attack. In it, a man could be seen lying on his back after allegedly getting punched by Ye, who could be heard screaming in the background as someone connected to him was trying to calm him down (see HERE). After a brief investigation, cops decided NOT to charge the rapper. But that’s not gonna protect him from this lawsuit!

According to legal docs obtained by The Blast on Tuesday night, Justin Poplawski and his wife Tiffany Marshall filed a suit in LA County courts for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium with famous attorney Gloria Allred representing them in the legal battle.

They claim the so-called attack happened on January 13, 2022, near the Soho Warehouse in DTLA. Justin, a “well-respected autograph dealer” who has previously gotten a signature from the musician “without incident” in the past, claims this run-in with the Grammy winner was very different. According to him, after approaching the father of four, the Heartless artist shouted:

“I’m going to make a f**king example of you!”

He also reported referenced his “f**king divorce” from Kim Kardashian, adding:

“Go the f**k [out of] here before I beat the f**k out of you. I’m going to make a f**king example of you.”

Jeez. The fan was then allegedly struck several times by the Yeezy designer, “severely injuring him.” During the attack, Bianca Censori‘s husband also reportedly shouted at the people accompanying him and told them to “go to the f**king house and get my f**king kids.” The lawsuit also noted that one of the people with the celebrity told him to stop and that when the autograph dealer was approached, he was “lawfully standing on public property.”

The 46-year-old has been accused of “[physical] assault, harm, batter, and injure” of Poplawski “with the intent of committing such assault, harm, battery, and injury, when, without limitation, [Ye] unlawfully and intentionally struck him. Physically and violently attacked and battered him; and repeatedly struck him while he was defenseless and in fear for his safety causing Plaintiff to sustain damages.” The filing adds that the performer “engaged in [the alleged attack] with a conscious disregard of the rights and safety of [the autograph seeker] and others and was despicable.” His wife is also suing for “loss of consortium” with her husband.

It’s unclear what they are asking for in damages, and so far, it does not seem as if Ye has reacted to the lawsuit. Just one more mess for him to handle in his increasingly controversial life. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

