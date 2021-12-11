Kanye West’s Publicist Reportedly Pressured Georgia Election Worker To Falsely Claim 2020 Election Was Rigged

A 62-year-old Georgia poll worker claims she was threatened into confessing to election fraud she didn’t commit by a publicist for Kanye West just weeks after former president Donald Trump falsely accused her of rigging the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

According to a new report from Reuters, the rapper’s publicist Trevian Kutti visited the home of Ruby Freeman on January 4, 2021, and offered to help her in the wake of the violent harassment and death threats she was receiving after the 75-year-old claimed she and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss used suitcases of fake ballots to secure Biden’s victory. FYI, the state officials confirmed those ballots were legit.

Related: Kim Kardashian Responds To Kanye’s Reconciliation Pleas By Filing To Become Legally Single

Kutti, who claimed to represent a “high-profile individual,” and unnamed individual allegedly showed up at the door claiming Freeman was in danger. However, the woman was hesitant to talk due to the threats and immediately called the police after asking a neighbor to come over. In a recording of the 911 call obtained by Reuters, Freeman told dispatchers:

“They’re saying that I need help, that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family.”

When the authorities arrived, Kutti described herself as a “crisis manager” and reiterated the claim that Freeman was in danger, saying she had “48 hours” before “unknown subjects” stopped by her home. That is when an officer suggested that the two women meet at a nearby police station, where they ended up speaking for more than an hour. Some of the conversations were captured in videos from a police body camera. Per Reuters, Kutti told Freeman:

“I cannot say what specifically will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members … You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.”

According to Freeman, the publicist then put a man named “Harrison Ford” (not the actor) on speakerphone. The body camera footage picked up Kutti also sharing that this man had “authoritative powers to get you protection.” At that time, Kanye’s associate asked the officer to give them privacy. After the person walked away, she then pressured Freeman for over an hour to admit to the election fraud she was accused of by Trump, or be arrested within 48 hours:

“If you don’t tell everything, you’re going to jail.”

WTF?! Freeman refused, later searching for Kutti’s name online only to discover she was a Trump supporter. As we all know, Ye – who launched his own bid for the presidency in 2020 and failed – has been vocal about his support for Trump.

It is unclear who else was involved in the visit to Freeman, and neither Kutti nor West have issued statements on the matter at this time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below). You can also take a look at the full report from Reuters HERE.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, Wheatley/WENN]