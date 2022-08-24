Kanye West Will NOT Be Charged For Allegedly Punching A 'Fan' Asking For A Late-Night Autograph!

Kanye West is going to walk away from his assault investigation with no consequences.

But judging by the facts at hand, it sounds like it’s not about something the rapper did or didn’t do. It simply comes down to the unlikelihood of a conviction!

Perezcious readers will recall how the ugly situation occurred back in January when the Jesus Walks rapper allegedly got into an altercation with a supposed fan/possible autograph seller in downtown Los Angeles. (Remember, this was back during Ye’s Julia Fox dating days.) As was reported at the time, the late-night exchange got heated when Ye allegedly struck the autograph seeker.

Viral video appeared to show the aftermath of the Yeezy designer’s alleged assault. The situation went down right around the time Ye was getting really aggressive on social media with ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, too. So fans were already extremely unsettled by Ye’s erratic behavior.

But a new report from TMZ is revealing that the battery allegations are now being canned. It’s like the alleged assault never even happened! Per the outlet, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has decided NOT to file charges in the case. The government org released a brief statement to the news agency:

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

The prosecutors don’t believe there’s enough to convict, so they aren’t going to file charges. End of story!

It’s a good break for Ye. As the outlet notes, the case was being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which could have carried a maximum of six months in jail.

But that won’t happen now. Reactions??

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]