Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Eyeing BIG Relationship Move With Holiday Plans!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are decking the halls in close quarters this holiday season!

The high-profile duo looks to be ready to enjoy Christmas — and all that comes with it — according to those in the know. In fact, one insider who spoke to E! News about the situation revealed Pim could be making a joint appearance at Kris Jenner‘s infamous Christmas Eve party!

Now that’s a BIG step! Showing Pete off at the biggest get-together of the season, in front of all the fam’s friends and a bunch of other A-list stars, is quite the move!

The source spoke to the outlet about this coming week’s holiday-related plans, informing them that Kim seems to be over the moon about the Saturday Night Live star’s apparent attendance for the big evening:

“[Kim] is really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.”

Kris?! Girl!! He’s not Todd Kraines! LOLz! Unfortunately, there’s just one little potential problem with all this: Kanye West. According to that insider, the Chicago-born rapper may just show up at the KUWTK momager’s Christmas-themed bash, as well:

“There is a possibility they [Kim and Kanye] will both be there.”

Uh-oh!

Surely that’ll be some kind of awkward situation if Pete and Ye face off at the fam’s famous mansion. Knowing Kanye’s recent behavior regarding his hopes for reconciliation with Kim, we can only imagine how an awkward run-in might go down in that situation…

But fortunately there’s more good news here! The 2022 New Year’s celebration is right around the corner, as well, and Pete already has plans to co-host pal Miley Cyrus‘ live special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and Peacock.

The show is going down in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and the source made sure to reveal to the outlet that Kim may just join the King of Staten Island down in South Beach for a little wintertime fun in the sun:

“Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year’s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there.”

Love it!

Of course, this all follows up Pim’s most recent NYC outing, which took place this past weekend with a fun movie date amid Pete’s most recent (and COVID-affected) SNL work. So basically, it sounds like Kim and Pete are still going as good as ever!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

