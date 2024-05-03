Kate Beckinsale Makes Bold Return To Red Carpet Amid 'Rough Year' & Mystery Hospitalization!

Kate Beckinsale is back on the red carpet after her hospital stay!

Fans have been concerned about the Underworld star since she posted a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed on Instagram in March. Kate didn’t explain why she was there at the time, only to say she was “sick” — and to confirm it wasn’t a ruptured cyst or endometriosis. Then, the 50-year-old continued to worry fans when she completely wiped her Instagram feed of any mention of her hospitalization!

What happened to her remains a big mystery. However, she seemed to hint that her issue had something to do with her stomach when she wore a “tummy troubles survivor” shirt last month. Huh. What’s with world-class British Kates and mysterious tummy issues this year?

Whatever is going on, Kate appears in much better spirits! She’s even doing well enough to return to the red carpet for the first time since her hospitalization!

The Serendipity star attended the inaugural King’s Trust Gala in New York City on Thursday, and she pulled out all of the stops when it came to her fashion for the event! Kate rocked a stunning white organza dress with a dramatic one-shouldered silhouette and a side cutout that spanned a large portion of her torso. She showed off a lot of leg with a thigh-high slit, too! And of course, Kate can always accessorized! She completed the ensemble with a white open-toe heel, a green bejeweled clutch, lots of diamond jewelry, and a black bow in her hair. Check out the red carpet pics (below):

She looks amazing! And again, we hope she’s feeling OK right now. At the event, Kate continued to stay tight-lipped about her health scare. However, she did refer to some personal difficulties in a convo with People. The Van Helsing alum said:

“It’s been a rough year. Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat … it’s been a bunch of things. So that’s why it’s nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone’s had a bit of a rough year, I think.”

Oof.

The last time we saw Kate grace the red carpet was at the SAG-AFTRA awards in February — before her medical issue came to light. So it’s great to see Kate out and about and smiling again! We continue to wish her well and send healing vibes! Reactions to her first red carpet appearance since the hospitalization, Perezcious readers? Do you love her look for the night? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

