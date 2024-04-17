Kate Beckinsale Gives Possible Reason For Mysterious Hospitalization In Hopeful Update!

Kate Beckinsale is hinting at what landed her in the hospital!

Fans have been super worried about the actress ever since she took to Instagram last month with a post of herself crying in the hospital and simply saying that she was “sick.” She went on to share several glimpses of her time in the medical facility — though without getting candid about what was happening. The only thing she did confirm was that she wasn’t suffering from a ruptured cyst or endometriosis.

But earlier this month, she sparked more concern when she suddenly wiped her feed clean of any mention of the unexplained illness! So what happened?! Well, after all that, it appears the Underworld alum is finally ready to open up a bit more about what’s been going on!

Taking to the ‘gram yet again on Wednesday, she shared a new photo of herself at home in a “Tummy Troubles Survivor” t-shirt! The white shirt also featured flowers and a cartoon bunny wearing a suit of armor and carrying a shield and sword. Cute!

Without adding much context, the Serendipity lead captioned the upload, “ .” That has to be a positive sign, right?! Seems like she’s getting her strength back! And it shows! The post included several photos of the 50-year-old posing on a bed in the noteworthy shirt alongside her Pomeranian Myf (who was wearing tiny puppet hands). The Van Helsing star was also seen snuggling in a big chair with her cat Willow. See (below)!

Wow! Great to see her back at home and so happy!

We’re sending lots of positive vibes as Kate continues to get over this health hurdle that was apparently caused by stomach issues. At least she can sort of be upbeat about it now with the new shirt and all, ya know? Hopefully, she’s on the mend and sorting these stomach problems out! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

