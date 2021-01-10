Kate Hudson: It's 'Important That We Reach Out' To Estranged Dad's Four Other Children

Kate Hudson knows a thing or two about family values — and certainly about coming from a blended fam!

The actress and her brother, Oliver Hudson, got real about their biological father, singer and actor Bill Hudson (pictured in the inset with Kate, above), in the most recent episode of their family-themed podcast Sibling Revelry. And it sounds like the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star is ready to move forward with her four half-siblings in time!

Related: Notorious Free Spirit Kate Hudson Turns Out To Be A ‘Strict’ Mom! Really?!

Kate and Oliver — who are the children of mom Goldie Hawn and her ex, Hudson, but were raised by Goldie and her longtime partner Kurt Russell — started opening up about their “four other siblings” when discussing family topics on this week’s new podcast episode.

At one point during the show, the Almost Famous actress offered (below):

“We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations and we’re sitting here like we have the best family, like we’re so great. And yet, we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. So I’ve been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it’s important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit.”

Of course, Kate and Oliver haven’t been particularly close with their biological dad at all over the years, so it’s remarkable to hear that they want to move forward with his other children!

After his split from Goldie, Bill went on to have children Zachary and Emily with Laverne and Shirley actress Cindy Williams. He also had a daughter with his long-term girlfriend, Lalania. That makes three, though, and interestingly enough it’s at this point unclear who else Kate meant in her initial podcast comment about the “four other siblings.” Weird!

Related: OMG! Can You Believe Kate Hudson’s Son Is Actually 17 Years Old?! How Time Flies!

Of course, talking about reconciliation is easier said than done… back in 2015, Oliver posted a photo of Bill on his Instagram account for Father’s Day and captioned the clip with “happy abandonment day.” Yikes! That didn’t go over well at all with Bill, who responded at the time by telling the Daily Mail (below):

“I say to them now, ‘I set you free.’ I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own. I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life.”

Ironically, that 2015 strain pushed Oliver and Bill to try to mend things, and by 2018 the pair was at least “kind of keeping in touch,” as Oliver noted in an interview with Larry King that year. Still, it’s clear that things have never really been completely smooth for Oliver, or for Kate — or, for Bill, for that matter.

Drama, drama, drama!

What do U think about Kate’s olive branch here, Perezcious readers? Time to let bygones be bygones?! Will all the siblings and half-siblings end up getting together and letting the past go? Or is there too much history here to ever really start clean and fresh?

Sound OFF with your take about everything here down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]