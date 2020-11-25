Whaaaat? Notorious Free Spirit Kate Hudson Is A 'Strict' Mom!?

Kate Hudson will do what she has to do to instill some discipline in her kids… no negotiation!

The 41-year-old actress and mother of three spoke to People this week about her parenting style, and while it might surprise some readers, it turns out she describes herself as “strict.” Yes, really!

The super-mom is a notorious free spirit in her personal life, and always seems to get cast to play one on screen, too. But for her children — sons Ryder Russell, 16, and Bingham Hawn, 9, and daughter Rani Rose, 2 — that’s apparently not a side of momma that they know quite so well!

The Oscar-nominated A-list actress revealed more, saying (below):

“I’m a strict mother, and that came as a surprise to my entire family when I became a mother. But it’s the things that I’m strict about. Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down. I don’t negotiate with my kids about certain things. And what I realized about that is that when you set that standard in your home, you don’t end up in long-winded negotiations. When I say no, it’s done … And I have no tolerance for lying. The tiny lies or the big ones.”

Amen to that! And yeah, it’s definitely a surprise to us, too, to hear that! LOLz!

But Kate’s exactly right, isn’t she? No matter how sweet and loving and caring you may be, if you don’t lay down the law and let kids know where the line is, they’re going to poke and prod and needle at it every time! And it may not always be good for them to do so!

In fact, Kate sees that strictness as an asset when it comes to allowing her children to test their limits. Discipline, as it turns out, is freedom in this case.

The beloved star and Fabletics founder continued:

“Parents need to create reasonable boundaries [and] draw some lines in the sand so that [children] can test them. And that’s, I think, an important part of their development. How far they can push something. And how you as a parent handle it is a huge part of growing up. But I’m very open. I give my children a lot of space to make mistakes. There’s way too much judging going on in the world. We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we’re doing and let other people live the way they want to live.”

See?! Proof that you can be strict and loving — tough when you need it, but also deeply caring and concerned to cultivate a healthy environment for the kids! Sounds like Kate gets it!

What about U, Perezcious readers?! Do U agree with her momma bear instincts here?? Why or why not?! Sound OFF about it with your opinion down in the comments (below)!

