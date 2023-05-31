Kate Hudson Goes Topless By The Pool -- And Fans Are Mixed!

Kate Hudson will not stand for tan lines.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her “buns” and “huns” as she and her kiddos celebrated Memorial Day poolside! In a carousel of images which she captioned, “Suns out, buns (and huns) out #summerready,” the 44-year-old left very little to the imagination.

In the first pic, she stood in front of her pool in red bikini bottoms, but decided to ditch her top and instead placed a book — and a blue heart emoji — over her chest to cover herself.

In another shot, the Skeleton Key actress turned the other direction and gave her 17 million followers a look at her buns — that she was clearly working on toasting in the summer sun.

See the full post (below):

In many of the pics, you can see her little ones in the background, which many fans commented on with varying takes. Some praised the liberating move. Others… weren’t quite as warm to the idea:

“You look incredible. Nothing sexier than a woman feeling comfortable in her skin, especially if she’s a mother. You’re my muse!” “oh u poor thing… blessed with moms genes!! Argh 7 days a week at gym and I still couldn’t look like that!!!” “Put your clothes on!!! You’re a mother!!! Shame on you” “What is the point of this? Awkward”

Kate’s own brother Oliver even took a moment to drop a comment, hilariously writing in typical brother fashion:

“Jesus no Kate!”

But the mother of three quickly hit back, warning her bro of more to come:

“Summers just begun Oliver… it’s gonna get wild. You should unfollow.”

Tell ’em, Kate!

What are YOUR thoughts on her latest bikini pics, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

