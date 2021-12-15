Kate Middleton 'Flourishing' In Role Of 'Future Queen' As 40th Birthday Nears!

Kate Middleton is nearing her 40th birthday on January 9, and according to royal insiders, she’s never been better! A source spoke to People on Wednesday to gush about how much The Duchess of Cambridge is “flourishing” in her personal and professional life, sharing:

“She has really come into her own.”

Not only has she grown “more impressive” as a mom, according to a friend, but Prince William’s wife has also stepped up her royal duties now that Queen Elizabeth II‘s health issues have caused her to cancel many events. Not to mention the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no help these days!

Just last week, the 39-year-old hosted her first Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to those in the UK who have supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, the mom of three gave a beautiful speech about the importance of community, saying:

“Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”

Attendee Joan Black loved the sentiment, telling the outlet:

“What she wrote was beautiful, and to bring everyone together like this is lovely. I felt she was really confident. We are doing well if that’s our future Queen.”

Future Queen. Wow! What a big responsibility to prepare for — no wonder she’s starting early! Check out a look at Kate’s holiday extravaganza (below)!

