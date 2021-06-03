Meghan Trainor Finally Reveals 'Horror' Story Of Son's 'Terrifying' Birth

Meghan Trainor had the best news ever in February as she welcomed her first child with hubby Daryl Sabara, a baby boy named Riley.

But the happiest day of her life was also the scariest.

Three months on, now that everything is fine, the All About That Bass singer is opening up about the “horror” she faced in the first moments of her little guy’s life.

Photos: Meghan And 10-Day-Old Riley Pose With Adorable Twinning Duck Faces

Speaking to TODAY Parents on Wednesday, Meghan opened up about the “terrifying” moment of Riley’s birth:

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry. He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’”

OMG! We can’t even imagine. Your heart must just be STOPPED COLD while you wait for the doctors, nurses, anyone to answer you.

The entire birth had been a struggle. Riley was breech, meaning he was upside down from the position he needed to be in, and had to be birthed using a C-section. But she’d had weeks to get used to that — the silence was new and shocking. Meghan recalled:

“Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Yeah, the answer wasn’t all that comforting after all…

Related: Meghan Refused To Have Pregnancy Sex With Daryl

The hospital staff whisked Riley away to the neonatal intensive care unit, where they had to put him on a feeding tube. As the new momma remembered:

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part. It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

The 27-year-old subsequently shared the experience of watching her son from a distance on TikTok:

Now thankfully everything is OK. Meghan beamed:

“I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby.”

Awww! And momma is doing well, too!

Meghan has opened up in the past about her anxiety and depression, something she made sure to talk to doctors about during her pregnancy:

“I made sure it was safe and talked to my doctors. They told me, ‘If you’re happy, then your body will be happy and then your baby will happy.’ I haven’t had any postpartum depression or anything. I think the medicine definitely helped.”

That’s fantastic news! For both mother and child! Hopefully he’ll never scare her again as bad as he did on his very first day.

[Image via Meghan Trainor/Instagram/TikTok.]