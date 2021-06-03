Kate Middleton Is ‘Trying To Mediate’ Peace Between Prince William & Prince Harry!

Kate Middleton has made it her mission to keep the peace!

The 39-year-old’s uncle Gary Goldsmith recently weighed in on the tension between Prince Harry and Prince William, revealing how his niece is “trying to mediate” what he believes is a “self-indulgent episode” from the Duke of Sussex.

Talking to Closer Magazine, the family member bashed the rogue prince and said he needed to “get a grip” before his feud with the Duke of Cambridge went too far:

“If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful. The harsh truth — in my opinion — is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild.”

Many would argue, though, that it already has surpassed any hopes of reconciliation — especially after Harry kept dishing out blows against his father Prince Charles in recent interviews. Still, Gary has a ton of faith in the Duchess of Cambridge’s ability to bring the siblings back together:

“If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can … She’s trying to mediate.”

The uncle then noted how Harry and Kate “were great friends, they were a trio with William and a strong unit,” before he and Meghan Markle decided to leave his role as a senior member of the royal family in 2020. That being said, he explained how Kate “wouldn’t like that [rift] happening and she is trying to look after her husband and do what she can to make things right.”

To be honest, gurl, it is going to take a lot more than a mediator to fix what is going on between Harry and William!

These new comments from Goldsmith come just weeks after the 36-year-old continued to open up about his experiences with the royal institution in a new mental health docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See. In the show, Harry detailed how he was often met with “total silence” whenever reaching out for help from his family regarding his or Meghan’s mental health. Ouch!

So coupled with the previous allegations of racism in the palace and the digs at Charles’ cycle of “genetic pain,” we can see why the institution has been a tad peeved at the ex-military member for publicly airing out their dirty laundry! A source previously told Us Weekly that William hasn’t been thrilled about Harry’s comments, saying:

“William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV. Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”

Now, we are no therapists here, but perhaps he is trying to finally give y’all a hint after you haven’t been allegedly listening for years. Just saying, but what do we know!

What are your thoughts on Kate’s continued role as a peacekeeper between the brothers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

