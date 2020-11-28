Kate Middleton Jokes About 'Toddler Tantrums' In Funny New Fan Q&A Video!

The struggle is really real for proud momma Kate Middleton, apparently!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge took part in a big fan Q&A over the weekend, the culmination of which came after Kensington Palace released the results of her U.K.-wide survey “5 Big Questions On The Under Fives,” which looked at children’s early years and is considered the largest ever British study on early childhood.

Early Saturday morning, Kate proudly hosted a video Q&A session for fans of hers and British citizens alike, in an attempt to answer any questions or clarify anything else about the long-running Early Years project that should seriously help early childhood development in the country.

Before she could even answer any questions, though, she was keen to thank the audience for their participation and assistance, saying (below):

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent in their questions. There are a huge number here with loads of wonderful emojis attached to them. I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I’ve taken an interest in the Early Years. I think this really is bigger than that. This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become. Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience.”

Well said! And a very important part of a healthy, functioning society!

At one point, Kate fielded a question about the “best part” of working on the Early Years project, and responded:

“When we launched the survey and I got to meet loads of amazing families. Hearing first-hand what they were going through, what their experiences of parenthood was really like.”

And there was a remarkably funny moment during the call, too. One person asked a question about managing “toddler tantrums,” to which Kate turned to the group of early child care experts that had joined head and deadpanned her own response:

“Yes, that’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself!”

Of course, Kate shares Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with husband Prince William, so we can only imagine about whom she must be referring there… too funny!

Below, you can see a longer video from the event with Kate discussing the Early Years and childhood development:

