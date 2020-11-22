Prince William & Kate Middleton Announce The Death Of Their Beloved Family Dog, Lupo

It’s been a tough week of mourning for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the whole family…

The couple’s beloved dog Lupo, who had been part of the family for the past nine years, died last weekend, the couple announced on Sunday morning. Kate’s brother James also offered up a touching tribute to the beloved black cocker spaniel.

Related: As It Turns Out, Prince William Apparently Secretly Battled Coronavirus Months Ago

In their Sunday morning announcement about Lupo’s passing, the pair took to their Kensington Royal account on Instagram to deliver the news, writing in part (below):

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”

So sad…

And Kate’s brother James, who himself is a noted dog lover, also shared a second touching tribute to Lupo, who actually shared a connection to some of James’ own canine companions:

Kate’s brother James Middleton, a noted dog lover, also shared a touching tribute to Lupo, who shares a connection to a number of his own canine companions.

“It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist … There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo. Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever.”

So, so sad, we’re honestly crying now… just awful!

Related: Throwback To When The Adorable Little Lupo First Arrived On The Scene…

Here are both posts in full, along with some pics of Lupo that the family shared throughout:

What a good boy, indeed!

Always so, so sad to lose a dog… it’s an understatement to say how they are like members of the family. They are so much more than that! And so loved!

Godspeed, Lupo. Enjoy your time in doggy heaven!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]