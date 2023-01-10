Watch Kate Winslet Stop Young Reporter's Interview To Offer Heartfelt Advice!

Kate Winslet could leave anyone starstruck and this young reporter is no exception!

A children’s reporter for the German TV network ZDF named Martha went viral on social media for knocking her first EVER interview out of the park — with some gentle encouragement from the Titanic star. Sitting down with an Oscar winner for your first interview as a journalist has to be nerve-inducing, but luckily the actress made it easy with her genuine charm and warm smile.

Martha was interviewing Kate for her new movie Avatar: The Way of Water when she seemed nervous, to which the 47-year-old stopped the interview to speak to the young girl one-on-one. In the video posted to Twitter by Olivia Marks on Monday, the caption read:

“Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen”

In the video, Martha can be heard timidly revealing to the actress it was her first interview:

“Um, it’s my first time.”

And Kate had the SWEETEST response! Leaning forward to make eye contact with the young journalist, she said:

“This is your first time doing it? OK, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview.”

Aww!

Continuing, The Reader star encouraged Martha to not be starstruck by her:

“You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared.”

Finishing up her speech, Winslet gave one last bit of encouragement to the little girl:

“Everything is going to be amazing. Ok? You’ve got this. Ok, let’s do it!”

So amazing! This kind interaction is definitely going to stay with Martha for the rest of her life!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable interaction (below):

Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sm0D5FWWsM — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 9, 2023

Continuing the thread, Marks mentioned how encouragement can go “a long way” — and also that she’d had a lovely interview experience with Kate as well:

“Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way … I’ve been lucky enough to interview this lady and she’s as real as they get. Incredibly thoughtful and genuine.”

Too sweet! We absolutely love this candid moment! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

