Victoria Beckham & Nicola Peltz Share Rare Insta-Moment Amid Rumored Feud!

No drama anymore?

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz are putting feud rumors to rest in the most heartwarming way! On Monday the fashion-designing wife of David Beckham posted a picture of herself and Nicola to Instagram with a sweet message:

“Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham Hope you have a lovely day!!! X”

The candid pic of the two is seriously adorable, with the both of them looking like they can barely contain their cheerful laughter. It’s so wonderful to see them getting along!

Related: Kanye West Spotted For First Time In WEEKS Holding Hands With Mystery Woman!

Meanwhile, the Bates Motel actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham took to the comments to show her appreciation for the sentiment:

“Thank you so much! “

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Well there you have it, folks! It looks like there’s no bad blood here, just a cool mom-in-law spending some quality time with her new family member!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Victoria Beckham/Instagram]