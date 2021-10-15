Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Getting Hit By A Car

Katey Sagal was just involved in a scary accident!

According to TMZ, the 67-year-old actress had been crossing an El Lay street at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday when she was suddenly struck by a Tesla making a left turn. The driver, who reportedly didn’t see her, stopped to help Sagal before she was rushed to the hospital via an ambulance.

Fortunately, sources told the outlet that the Sons of Anarchy alum is doing okay, and her injuries aren’t too serious. She will most likely be released on Friday.

TMZ also reports that the police haven’t issued any citations or arrested anyone at this time. Officers said no drugs or alcohol were involved, but the accident is still under investigation.

We are really glad that Katey is alright, and we are wishing her a speedy recovery!

