Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Prodigy Son Makes Stage Debut On Drums & It's Nothing Short Of Amazing!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son sure is living up to the family legacy!

If you didn’t know, the musicians share a 3-year-old son named Rennie who’s already, like, a total drumming legend at his young age! And on Monday, the American Idol alum gave fans the latest proof!

In a clip shared to her Instagram, Katharine gushed over her toddler, who had his very first stage performance alongside her and David on Sunday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC! While she sang and the 74-year-old played the piano, their little guy rocked out on his mini drum set! She captioned the post:

“had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time #ProudMom”

Awww! Watch the clip (below):

She did, however, make it clear in the comments that the sound wasn’t actually coming from Rennie, but rather a professional member of her band — and that the little guy was just following along and getting his stage confidence up:

“By the way… I hope people realize that JR — the legend — @johnjrrobinson1 — our incredible drummer is drumming & Rennie is only copying to the best of his ability unmic’d. It was cute to watch his first on stage debut.”

Still SO cool! He has a ton of confidence for being so young! And while fans may not have been able to hear his skills this time around, he’s still a total rocker!

