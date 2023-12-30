Kathy Griffin Files For Divorce After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage!

Kathy Griffin is heading into the new year single!

According to Page Six, the 63-year-old comedian filed for divorce from her husband, Randy Bick, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary! As to why she’s ending their marriage? Per the court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Kathy cited the old catch-all: irreconcilable differences. Hmm. Whatever happened between these two, the breaking point in their marriage seemed to be recent! She listed their date of separation as December 22, 2023.

In the filing, Kathy also asked the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement, which the former couple signed on December 23, 2019. The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star and Randy had no children, so they won’t have to figure out child support during this process. Kathy has since addressed the divorce — though she kept it simple and to the point. She said on Instagram Stories Friday:

“Well… s**t. This sucks.”

Oof. Randy has not addressed the divorce at this time. See the post (below):

It’s sad to see their relationship come to an end. They had been together for so long! For those who don’t know, Kathy and Randy began dating in 2011 and briefly broke up in November 2018. However, they rekindled their romance a few months later. The pair then got married on New Year’s Day 2020. And now, nearly four years later, their marriage is coming to an end. So sad.

We hope these two remain on good terms throughout their divorce! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by the breakup? Let us know in the comments.

