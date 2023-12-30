Country Music Star Zac Brown Divorcing Wife Kelly Yazdi After Only FOUR MONTHS Of Marriage!

Zac Brown and his wife Kelly Yazdi are over — after only four months of marriage!

The estranged couple announced their divorce in a joint statement to TMZ Friday, saying:

“We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

Whoa! What happened?!?! It is unknown why they decided to split so soon. But there had been speculation for a few weeks that the pair’s relationship was on the rocks. For those who don’t know, they first sparked engagement rumors when Kelly was seen sporting a diamond ring on that finger in July 2022 while she was on tour with the Zac Brown Band. People then confirmed that he and Kelly got engaged while vacationing in Hawaii. A year later, TMZ then broke the news that they secretly got married on August 31 in Coweta County, Georgia. However, the post-wedding honeymoon phase soon appeared to have worn off!

Rumors began swirling that they split when fans noticed Kelly briefly vanished from Instagram. When the 32-year-old model returned to the platform, she made a huge change to her account! She took his surname off her bio! What’s more? Kelly also stopped following the 45-year-old singer on the ‘gram. And the final proof of the breakup – her pictures that included him disappeared.

Oof…

Something must have gone down for these two to end their marriage after only four months! We’ll have to see if anything else comes out about the divorce! In the meantime, what are your reactions to the split, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

